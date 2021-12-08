Park’s Bordas The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has had an outstanding start to her high school basketball career.

In just three games she has scored 85 points. She opened with 35 against John Marshall, then added 30 in the win over Steubenville and Tuesday she scored 20 in the Patriots win at Brooke. And for her performance she’s now earned our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week award.

Next up for Bordas and the Lady Patriots a meeting with Indian Creek Friday at WesBanco Arena in the Sam Andy Classic.