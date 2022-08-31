WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Erick Brothers is the Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

The senior filled up the stat sheet in the Patriots impressive season opening win over St.Clairville. On offense he scored a pair of touchdowns while on defense he led the way with 10 total tackles, three for loss and a 45-yard pick six.

A three-time wrestling state champ, Brothers says it’s all about taking on a bigger leadership role.

” I feel like there’s a lot more on my plate this year than there was the last couple of years”, Brothers said. “I feel like the last couple of years I had a couple older guys who were more experienced that I could lean on and help me out. Now when you look at it I’m the only three-year starter on that defense so I kinda got to step up and take leadership.”

Chris Daugherty added, ” You know I’ve been really happy with the way Erick’s prepared for the games. Mentally more so this year than any other year he’s been with us and he’s been here a long time , but this year mentally he’s really taken a step forward as far as the mental side of the game and really getting ready for the opponent.”

Wheeling Park hosts Brashear this Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.