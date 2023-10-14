ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park downed St.Clairsville Friday night 21-14 to hand head coach Chris Daugherty the 100th win of his career.

The Patriots victory also snapped the Red Devils seven game win streak.

Quarterback Aiden Davis threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the win and running back Amare Johnson ran for 134 yards on 26 carries.

The Patriots improve to 4-2 and will host Brooke next Friday. The Red Devils are now 7-2 and will close their regular season at home against Cambridge.