WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Emma Delk signed Tuesday to continue her soccer and academic careers at Fairmont State University. This season she scored 31 goals and had 64 in her high school career. She earned first team all-state honors as a junior and senior.

In the classroom she has a 4.7 GPA and is a member of the National Honor and French Honor Society she is also an AP scholar with distinction.