MORGANTOWN.W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Jerrae Hawkins set a new Mylan Park record in the 100 meters at 10.45, breaking the old mark set by his former teammate Torrence Walker at 10.57.

Hawkins also won the 200 meters in a time of 21.91. As a team the Park boys finished fourth in the regional while the Park girls were runners-up.