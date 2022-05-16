WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park wrestling coach Brian Leggett was named the “Bill Van Horne” OVAC coach of the year Monday, during the 37th OVAC Banquet of Champions.

Leggett helped guide the Park wrestling team to the West Virginia AAA state championship, overall OVAC championship, OVAC dual meet championship and they had four individual state champions.

Other finalists were Barnesville baseball coach DJ Butler, Dover football coach Dan Ifft, Cameron girl’s basketball coach Holly Pettit and Union Local girls basketball coach Scooter Tolzda.

The overall school champions for the 21-22 year were Cameron in 1A, Shadyside 2A, Linlsy 3A, St.Clairsville 4A and Morgantown 5A.