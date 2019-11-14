Park’s Mealy Signs With West Virginia

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Faith Mealy signed Tuesday, to continue her academic and soccer careers at West Virginia University.

She only played this season for Park but has had an extremely successful club career. She earned first team all-state and all-ovac and River Hounds Player of the Year. She also was invited to attend the United State Soccer Federation for 33 practice sessions. Now she gets to join her home state’s top team.

Mealy said, ” Yeah it’s so exciting playing for such an amazing program, I’ve always to play there and getting the opportunity is just really exciting.”

Mealy is a high honors student and a member of the National Honor Society.She will enroll at West Virginia for the winter semester.