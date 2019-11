WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Amari Poole signed Tuesday to continue her academic and track careers at Wheeling University. She is an OVAC Champ in the 4×1 and 4×2 and a two-time State Champ in the 4×200.

Last summer she competed in the National Qualifier for the 4×1 and 4×2. She is a member of the National Honor Society and HSTA.