WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Senior Open, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), spent hours under doing rain delays on the first day of play at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Pat Carter, of Huntington, held on to Monday’s lead to win the Championship Division with a four-stroke lead, finishing at three under par 139. Chris Daniels of Beckley finished in second with a one over par 143. Richard Carder of Fort Ashby, Monday’s co-leader, won the Senior Division with a six over par 148, two strokes ahead of Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg.

“Mother Nature still wasn’t in our corner today, but the course played nicely and the guys have enjoyed it,” said Oglebay’s General Manager Danny Ackerman. “Thanks go to Brad McCombs and his agronomy team for having such a great product for the Senior Open Championship.” “While we haven’t been able to control the weather this week, we thank Oglebay Resort for their hospitality and course conditions,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.