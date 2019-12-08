No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

Sports

Stream live right here after semifinal matchups are announced

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State’s bid for a national championship will go through the desert.

The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will face No. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:

No. 1 Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. OSU is in, it’s just a matter of ranking.

No. 2 LSU

The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship and made a playoff appearance a certainty with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.

No. 3 Clemson

Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.

No. 4 Georgia

The Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC title game by LSU Saturday in a big way.

No. 5 Utah

The Utes fell to the Oregon Ducks 37-15 Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No. 6 Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title. Saturday’s win gives Oklahoma a good shot of making the playoff.

No. 7 Baylor

The Baylor Bears lost to Oklahoma in overtime, dashing their playoff hopes.

Tune in right here around 12:15 EST to livestream The Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff with Jerod Smalley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter