Patrick Watling Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

WHEELING, WV- Wheeling Nailers forward Patrick Watling has been chosen as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for January 25-31.



Watling was a big contributor to Wheeling’s offense last week, as he factored into the scoring on six of the team’s eight goals in two games. On Saturday, Patrick assisted on the second and fourth markers, as the Nailers dropped a 5-4 decision at home against the Indy Fuel. Then, on Sunday, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native dished out a helper on all four strikes by his squad, as Wheeling came back to knock off Indy 4-3 in overtime on the road. Watling’s final three assists were all of the primary variety, as he set up Hayden Hodgson, Joshua Winquist, and Cody Sylvester.



This is Patrick’s fourth season of professional hockey, as he spent the majority of his first three seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears, in addition to 29 games with the Toronto Marlies and a pair of contests with the Tulsa Oilers. In Saturday’s tilt, Watling eclipsed the 100-point mark for his pro career, and he is currently leading the Nailers in assists (9), points (12), and shots on goal (27). Before returning to the ECHL this year, Patrick played two seasons of university hockey at the University of New Brunswick.



On behalf of Patrick Watling, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.



The Wheeling Nailers begin a five-game homestand this week, as they tangle with the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday and Friday