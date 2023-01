WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots avenged their only loss of the season to University Tuesday night with a 30-point victory.

Leading 42-24 at the half Park turned that into a 75-45 win.

Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 27 points , Lala Woods added 16, Seneca Heller had 12 and Sophie Abraham added 10.

Park has won seven in a row and now stands at 10-1.