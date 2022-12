OHIO COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)– For game three of the Sam Andy Classic at WesBanco Arena, the Wheeling Park boys face Zanesville.

At halftime Zanesville was leading 33-26.

After the third, Wheeling Park was fighting to put points on the board.

Zanesville was up 48-39.

The Patriots came back with just minutes left in the game.

Wheeling Park beat Zanesville 61-56