Patriots Make It 11 Straight Over John Marshall

MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park closed their regular season with a 35-7 win over John Marshall.
The win gave the Patriots their 11th straight victory over the Monarchs.
Brett Phillips finished with five touchdown passes for Park.
