Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Patriots plane ferries 1M critical masks from China to U.S.

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, the New England Patriots customized Boeing 767 jet rests on the tarmac at T.F. Green Airport, in Warwick, R.I. The Patriots private team plane is expected to land in Boston on Thursday, April 2, 2020, returning from China with more than one million masks to help control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots team plane has returned to Boston from China carrying most of an order of 1 million masks critical to fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he secured the N95 masks but needed help getting them. The Wall Street Journal reported team owner Robert Kraft offered to help.

Massachusetts could see 47,000 to 172,000 COVID-19 cases during the outbreak. That’s between .7 and 2.5 percent of the state’s population.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 154. Unemployment claims in the state continue to surge. Coastal beach parking areas are being closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter