Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – In the 40 plus bracket, Florida’s Nick Carr cruised and defeated his opponent Mike Young in straight sets. In the 75 plus bracket, clearly age was just a number. Jim Feely and John Curtin duked it out for nearly three hours before Young came out on top in three sets.

“I do a couple of these each year and this is one of the best settings for tennis and just about everything. Great group, great organization, and lots of fun,” Carr said.

“I haven’t seen a lot of these people in three of four years but its a beautifully ran tournament and a terrific setting. It’s just spectacular,” Feely said.

There were be more coverage from some of the championship rounds Sunday.