Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was interesting going into the championship flight Sunday. There was a three way tie at 64 from Day one between Bryan Myers, Ryan Bilby, and Howie Peterson.

Peterson would end up being your winner shooting 16 under with a score of 126. That would make the former West Liberty golfer, yes, a back to back champion.

Wheeling Central Catholic’s Justin Doerr was the leader in the junior event coming into the day but it would be Park’s Campbell Kegler emerging as the champ. That’s the same player who shot the only hole and one from the whole day Saturday. He shot a 1 over at 143.

And in the senior championship, what else is new. Bobby Clark came out as the winner. This is his fourth straight Bordas and Bordas Championship. He shot 2 under with a score of 140. Here’s all the winners on their tournament victories.