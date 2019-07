WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Eli Petho tossed a five inning no-hitter and Post One defeated New Martinsville Post 28, 14-0 to claim the Area One Championship.

Wheeling scored five runs in the first and eight in the second to take control of the game early. Zac Taylor had a double and three RBI. Petho had six strikeouts with just one walk.

Wheeling advances to the State Tournament at Potomac State College, they will face the host team Romney, Wednesday.