GLEN DALE, W.Va. ( WTRF) – Kadence Pettit pitched seven more strong innings Wednesday to help guide John Marshall to a 1-0 win over University in game three of their regional championship series.

With the win the Monarchs took the series 2-1 and earned a return trip to next weeks state tournament in South Charleston.

Pettit struck out nine more Hawks to give her 43 for the series.

University’s Autumn Stemple allowed just two hits while striking out six Monarchs.

The only run of the game came in the bottom of the first on a Pettit two-out fly ball to left that was dropped that allowed Paytyn Tucker to score.

John Marshall will face Jefferson next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in South Charleston.