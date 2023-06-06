INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the top high school football players from West Virginia will suit up this Saturday for the annual North-South All Star game in South Charleston.

14 players from OVAC schools will play for the North Bears, four from Wheeling Park including record setting quarterback Brett Phillips. During his senior season he threw for 3105 yards with 35 touchdowns while on the ground he ran for another 500 plus yards and ten touchdowns. Helping to lead the Patriots to the playoffs for a record 12th straight year.

His Park teammates Charlie DiSaia , Will James and Mike Hogan are also on the roster.

Phillips will continue his playing career next year at Frostburg State.

The game is Saturday at Noon at South Charleston High School.