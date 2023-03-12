WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A sport that is gaining a lot of traction is coming to Weirton in the form of a tournament!

The Millsop Community Center is partnering up with the Weirton Pickleball Association and Weirton Board of Parks to host the first William Curenton Spring Open Pickleball Tournament on March 26th.

The sport has a large following and there is an outdoor set up at Starvaggi Park but the Millsop Center is really excited to be able to provide an indoor place for them the play!

Well we pride ourselves with the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation with exploring every new opportunity we can, giving everybody a new form of recreation if we can possibly provide it. But we’re really excited about the impact that it’s had in our community. Coty Shingle, Executive Director, Weirton Board of Parks

The deadline to register is Wednesday, March 22.

You can pick up the registration forms at the Center or print them online.

They need to be turned in by March 22 to be in the tournament.

For questions or more information please call (304) 797-8520.