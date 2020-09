WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Noles take the field looking for their third win of the season.

But River was looking good early on… Avery Creamer picked up the 1st down.

Later Cater Dennis scored from four yards out and River is now on top 7-0.

Malachi Rose-burton with the pass to Xavier Kinney but River would get the ball back.

Cater Dennis scored just before the half to make it 14-0 Pilots then they went on to win 28-6…that resulted in the Noles dealing with their first loss.