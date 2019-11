Pittsburgh PA (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their new manager for next season.

The Pirates have hired Derek Shelton as their 41st manager of the organization.

The Pirates have hired Derek Shelton as our 41st Manager of the organization.



Shelton has 15 years of coaching experience and spent the last two seasons as the bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. pic.twitter.com/nbm6Es4Qoc — Pirates (@Pirates) November 27, 2019

Shelton has spent the last 2 seasons as the Minnesota Twins bench coach the last 2 seasons.

Shelton has a total of 15 years of coaching experience.