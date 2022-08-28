PHILADELHPIA, PA. (WTRF)–The Pirates came in hot against the Phillies.

Breaking the team’s 6-game winning streak on the Phillies home field.

To open the game, former Phillies third baseman Charlie Hayes, threw the first pitch out to his son Ke’Bryan Hayes.

The top of the first with runners on third and no outs.

Ke’Bryan hits a rocket to right field.

That bringing in O’neil Cruz putting the Bucs up 1-0

Heading to the top of the sixth, the Pirates are up 2-0 with a runner on third and no outs.

Michael Chavis singles on a line drive to left field.

Bryan Reynolds makes it before the throw and scores.

The Pirates lead 3-0.

Just a few later, one runner on with two outs.

A liner goes out to right, Bligh Madris doubles and another run scores.

That brings the final score to 5-0 Pirates.