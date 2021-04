Game is a welcome return for fans after a year of lockdowns

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) –Today was the day Pirates baseball fans have waited more than a year for….they were finally in the stands at PNC Park for the Buccos home opener.



7NEWS anchor Shelby Davis was with the crowds as they tailgated outside PNC Park.

Although some fans came with high hopes for a win, others had lowered expectations.

Still, everyone enjoyed being out at a ball game after a year of COVID lockdowns.

Ultimately, the Pirates fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-2.