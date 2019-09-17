Pirates pitcher, Felipe Vazquez, arrested on charges of solicitation of a child

Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child.
According to multiple news outlets Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vázquez was arrested Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.
Vázquez, 28, of Saint Cloud, Florida, is facing charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.
