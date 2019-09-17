Pirates pitcher, Felipe Vazquez, arrested on charges of solicitation of a child

Sports

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child.

According to multiple news outlets Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vázquez was arrested Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

Vázquez, 28, of Saint Cloud, Florida, is facing charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Previews

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More High School Football Previews

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter