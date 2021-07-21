Players are chomping at the bit for Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Game

Bethany, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio and West Virginia rosters are honored to be taking part.

“It’s an honor actually. I’m excited to meet new people and play with new teammates,” Madonna WR & DB Anthony Sessi said.

It’s also nice for players to be on the field with teammates from their own high school which sheds a good light on their program.

“It’s nice to have a few guys up here and I’ve played with and I think that it shows that we’re very disciplined and we work hard and enjoy what we do,” Magnolia RB Jason Beisel said.

This is the last football game that many of the seniors involved will take part in.

“Yeah, it’s kind of sad that I’ll never be able to put the pads on after this game,” Indian Creek RB Matthew Schaefer said.

The players are aware of how much of an impact the All-Star Game has on their respective community.

“This game is the best of the best. It’s the best of the best in the Valley in West Virginia and Ohio so I think it means a lot to the people in Steubenville especially even like Ryan Gorman; he’s here from Central so I think it definitely means a lot to the town,” Steubenville DL and FB Isaiah McCartney said.

“Winning is definitely number one but throwing a couple of touchdown passes and making my family and former teammates proud,” Steubenville Central Catholic QB Ryan Gorman said.

Confidence is high for team West Virginia.

“The game plan is to outspeed them. They’re big up front but we’re way quicker than them. 100 percent. So, it’s going to to be a great matchup of toughness versus speed,” Hundred DL and OL Cody Poe said.

“