Players Are Honored To Play In OVAC All-Star Game

BETHANY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Practices are continuing for the 74th Annual Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star football game. West Virginia and Ohio will meet Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium to officially kickoff of the 2019 high school football season.

This is one last time for these players to represent their schools and communities something many of the players say they have been hoping for since they were young players.

Bellaire’s Cole LaRoche said ” It’s awesome, since I was a freshman I’ve dreamed about getting this call. Every year in the community who’s playing for Bellaire who’s playing on the Ohio team and to continue that tradition it’s awesome.”

Bridgeport’s Tino Kusic added ” It means a lot being here , It’s a dream I always had of playing in , going to the game every year you wanna be in it and were finally here.”

On the West Virginia side JM’s Brady Williams offered ” It means a lot to me because I thought after the season my season was over I’d never get to play ball again and that’s somebody that’s played it all their life it means a whole bunch.”

And Wheeling Central’s Anthony Robbins said ” I’ve been looking forward to this since freshman year so I think it’s awesome that I got picked to play in this and it’s been fun so far.”

Robbins along with Shane Hercules and Vinny Mangino will all be wearing a Bishop Donahue logo on their helmets, the school where they started their careers before it closed.