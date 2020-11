WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia high school football playoffs begin this weekend, but three area schools are waiting on Saturday’s WVDE color coded Covid map to see if they will play.

John Marshall, Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park are playing the waiting game to see if their playoff games will be Sunday.

If Ohio and Marshall counties are either orange or red the games will not be played.

The new map is expected be released at 5 p.m. Saturday.