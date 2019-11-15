High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Playoffs Begin In West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia high school football playoffs kickoff Friday night, five area teams will begin their run to the Super Six. Including the Wheeling Park Patriots, who are in the playoffs for a school record ninth straight year.

The Patriots are the six seed and will host 5-5 Capital, it’s the fourth time since 2014 that these two will meet in the playoffs. Coach Chris Daugherty says the Cougars are probably the best 5-5 team in the state.They had close losses to Cabell-Midland, Huntington and GW. One key for the Patriots they went 5-0 at home this season including an impressive win over Parkersburg South.

Daugherty said, ” We like playing here that’s for sure we feel like we do have a home field advantage our guys do tend to rise to the occasion at home. And you know we haven’t had a whole lost of success on Laidley playing Capital but then again they haven’t had a ton of success here on the island playing against us so hopefully it works out that way.”

With last weeks win over JM, Daugherty is now the winningest coach in school history with 78 wins in his 11 seasons.

