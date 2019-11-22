Poca A Real “Payne” For Oak Glen

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.V.a. (WTRF) -The Oak Glen Golden Bears and Poca Dots will meet in a battle of 11-0 teams, Saturday in the AA quarterfinals.

This is with out a doubt the greatest season in Golden Bears football history, but they will be tested this week. They face one of the best running backs in the state in Ethan Payne who has 2,661 yards, 51 total touchdowns.

Ted Arneault Jr. said, ” Poca is very good at what they do and they run the ball. They have a very big talented back in Ethan Payne but it’s not just all about Mr.Payne. They’ve got a pretty talented group of kids around him a nice offensive line a defense that hasn’t given up many points. Were going to do the best we can to match up with them physically. And try to get into alignments that favor us compared to what they do and try to out leverage them as much as we can.”

The Golden Bears defense has been strong all season they are allowing just 10 points a game and 81 rushing yards a game for the season.