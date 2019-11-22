High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Poca A Real “Payne” For Oak Glen

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.V.a. (WTRF) -The Oak Glen Golden Bears and Poca Dots will meet in a battle of 11-0 teams, Saturday in the AA quarterfinals.

This is with out a doubt the greatest season in Golden Bears football history, but they will be tested this week. They face one of the best running backs in the state in Ethan Payne who has 2,661 yards, 51 total touchdowns.

Ted Arneault Jr. said, ” Poca is very good at what they do and they run the ball. They have a very big talented back in Ethan Payne but it’s not just all about Mr.Payne. They’ve got a pretty talented group of kids around him a nice offensive line a defense that hasn’t given up many points. Were going to do the best we can to match up with them physically. And try to get into alignments that favor us compared to what they do and try to out leverage them as much as we can.”

The Golden Bears defense has been strong all season they are allowing just 10 points a game and 81 rushing yards a game for the season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter