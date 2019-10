WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The number one team in West Virginia class AA proved itself Friday at Weir. Fairmont Senior ran out to a 33-0 lead at the half and went onto win by that final.

The Polar Bears are now 6-0. Quarterback Gage Michael ran for 151 yards and two scores while also throwing for 250 yards and another touchdown.

The Red Riders are now 3-4 they visit Edison next week.