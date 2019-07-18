PONY World Series Returns To Washington, Pa.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – Once again some of the best PONY League baseball players in world will hit the diamond at Lew Hays Field in Washington, Pa. this August.

The 2019 PONY League World Series is set for August 8-15. The four international teams have already been determined, London, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Chinese Taipei.

The United States teams will be determined over the next two weeks. As the host Washington County will also have a team in the double elimination tournament.

Tournament President Bob Gregg says if you come you may see some future major league players in action. ” To give you an idea of how good they are Christian Yelich the reigning National League MVP played in the Pony world series in 2006 Simi Valley California they did not win the world series. IN 1984 Alex Fernandez and Jorge Fabregas were on the same Miami team that came here to the world series both had long major league careers they did not win the Pony league world series that’s the kind of talent we attract here for this championship.”

The tournament has been held in Washington, Pa. since 1952.