St Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – Steubenville swept the team events in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

One win for the Big Red included in the women’s 4X2 meter relay with a time of 1 minute and 49 seconds.

On the men’s side, Bellaire’s Mayson Sochor won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.16 seconds.

Also, in the men’s 100 meter dash, Kahle Flowers from Meadowbrook came out on top with a time of 11.43 seconds.