Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – This is one of two games for Post 1 Saturday in the Beast of the East Tournament.

Dylan Gongola poked a shallow single into left which brought in 2 runs and increased Post 1’s lead to 6-0 in the fourth. He was one of three Wheeling players that had a multi-hit game.

The Bruisers did make it interesting in the later innings, however. Tony Hall shot an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Benjamin Welty contributed two more RBI’s for the Bruisers to make it 6-4.

Luke Myers earned a save and held the Bruisers in check in the 7th. Quinn Jamison earned the win by throwing four innings and allowing one run on three hits.

Post 1 had ten hits in the game and Taylor and Scouvert also had multi-hit efforts.

“Well, I think we’re playing with good energy. We’re telling the guys in the dugout to stay up. You know, it’s very important that we win this Beast in the East. We want to have a good showing here and we want to go 6-0 in pool play and we’ve got a great crowd out here and we’re proud to represent our city,” Post 1 Pitching Coach Dustin Henry said.