WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Day one of the 34th Beast of the East tournament had an intriguing match up Wheeling Post 1 facing the Wheeling Wild Things.

Both teams mostly made up of Wheeling Park, Wheeling Central and Linsly players.

Post 1 grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed in the game, going onto a 6-3 win.

Chris Vargo went the distance for Post 1 on the mound with nine strikeouts. Nate Simon had two RBI for Post 1, Luca Dilorenzo had two RBI for the Wild Things.