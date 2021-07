WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One fell 10-3 to Parkersburg Post 15 in the American Legion area one championship game.

Post 15 used a five-run fourth inning to turn a 4-2 lead into a 9-2 game. With the win Parkersburg advances to the state tournament

As the host of the state tournament Wheeling also earns a berth.