WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One fell in the area one semifinal 4-0 to Parkersburg Post 15 Wednesday at the JB Chambers I-470 complex.

The loss sent Wheeling into an elimination game with Wellsburg Post 34, Post One won that match up 10-1.

Wheeling will now face Parkersburg Thursday at 5 p.m. in the area one championship and must defeat Post 15 twice to win the tournament.