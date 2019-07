WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One improved to 3-1 in the 31st Beast of the East tournament with a pair of wins on Friday.

In game one of the day they defeated the Hiland Summer Hawks 7-0. Ryan Hummel went six innings allowed just three hits with four strikeouts. Wheeling scored three in the first and four in the fifth, in the fifth Jarod Jones hit a solo homerun.

In game two Post One rode a seven run third inning to a 12-2 win over the North Coast Pelicans.