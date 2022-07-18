Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Postseason play begins for the American Legion Wheeling Post 1 Tuesday. The team finished with an impressive 23-15 record. It’s first game will be against Follansbee Post 45; a team it had success against this season. Post 1 was very close to winning the Beast of the East tournament earlier this month. Catcher Zac Taylor says the team will keep that in mind for this tournament.

“You know, it’s about peaking at the right time. The Beast… we kind of showed them we had a little bit and we’re going to try to get hot again in the area tournament,” Taylor said.