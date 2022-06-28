Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Post 1 was at home for the game. In the bottom of the 1st, Hunter Kelly shot an RBI up second base to trim Parkersburg’s lead to 3-2.

In the top of the 3rd, Dustin Corley grounded to second base. The out was made at first but a run came in to make it 4-3.

In the same inning, Parkersburg kept the momentum going. Brodie Wiggins smacked one into right to make it a 5-3 game.

In the top of 6th, Parkersburg had the bases loaded. Eli Reeves worked a walk to make give his team a 6-3 lead.

In the same inning, Andrew Roofter bounced a single into left and a run came in to make it 7-3.

Wheeling got a run back in the 7th. It was 7-4 but Michael Toepfer struck out swinging to end the game and that was the final score.