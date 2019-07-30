Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One will try to bring home their fourth state title in five years when they open play in the West Virginia American Legion State Tournament, Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Potomac State College in Keyser.

Wheeling will face the area four champs and host team Romney. The two teams split their regular season meetings. Post One enters at 25-8 , Romney is 28-8.

In the area tournament Wheeling allowed just one hit and no runs in sweeping New Martinsville. Post One has won 17 state titles all-time and won three straight from 2015-17 before having that run snapped last year.

The defending champs Parkersburg were eliminated in the area three tournament.