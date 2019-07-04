Breaking News
Post 1 Overpowers the Ontario Cardinals- Beast of the East

WHEELING- During the first day of the Beast of the 31st annual East baseball tournament, the Wheeling Post 1 legion baseball team hosted the Ontario Cardinals at I-470 Ballparks. Post 1 defeated the Cardinals 14-1. Following the matchup with the Cardinals, Post 1 hosted the Niagra Expos. Wheeling fell to Niagra 8-1 in this game, falling to 1-1 on the tournament. Post 1 will host the Hiland Summer Hawks next on July 5th at 3:30 at I-470 Ballparks.

