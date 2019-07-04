Post 1 Overpowers the Ontario Cardinals- Beast of the East

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) - The 31st annual Beast of the East baseball tournament officially gets underway Thursday at a field near you. Wednesday afternoon they held the unofficial opening of the tournament with the annual player showcase.

More than 40 players hit Patterson Field in Elm Grove to show off their skills , hoping to catch the eye of a coach or scout. This is the 22nd year the showcase has been a part of Beast weekend. The players are put through a number of drills including a 40 yard sprint and other drills specific to their position.