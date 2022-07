WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 picked up their 22 win of the season Thursday thanks to a 12-2 in over Wellsburg Post 34 in five innings.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Wheeling (22-13) scored five times to take the lead and never look back.

Post 1 will visit Parkersburg Post 15 Friday night.