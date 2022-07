WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 improved to 4-0 in the Beast of the East Friday with a pair of wins.

In their opener they defeated the Hiland Hawks 11-4 in nine innings. They followed that up with a 7-2 win over the Lakewood Rangers.

Post 1 will face Bruisers Baseball at 3:30 p.m. and Armory Baseball at 6 p.m. at the JB Chambers I-470 complex Saturday.