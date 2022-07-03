Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The early phases of the game were scoreless. Michael Toepfer laced an RBI single up the middle to give his team a 2-0 lead. He had a multi-hit game.

In the same inning, Alex Taylor gave his team a 3-0 lead with an RBI single.

Later, Jared Marsh grounded to the pitcher who initiated a double play. While 2 outs were made, a run was scored to make it 4-0.

Taylor drove in another run for his team after smacking an RBI single into centerfield.

Jack Selmon broke the game open in the same inning with a 3 RBI shot to the fence and Post 1 then led 8-0.

Armory did rally for 5 runs in the 8th but Wheeling held on for the 8-5 victory. Dylan Hodgson earned the win for Post 1.

Interestingly, Wheeling Post 1 has started a different pitcher in all of its games. Head Coach John – Michael Brunner hasn’t yet decided if a pitcher will be given his second start in championship play on Sunday.

“I think there’s a little bit more of an edge to these guys. We’ve talked a lot about finishing games and, in the last couple, the other teams scored a couple of runs late so we’ve really focused offensively on trying to get guys in scoring position – still bunting late in the game, get guys on second and third. We’re coming up with that big hit that we weren’t having early on in the season,” Post 1 Head Coach John – Michael Brunner said.