WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After falling to Parkersburg Post 15 Tuesday night 7-3, Wheeling Post 1 game into Wednesday in a must win situation.

Wheeling would first have to take on Wellsburg Post 34, and they would take care of business with a 20-1 win in five innings.

Next up a rematch with Post 15 , and this time Post 1 wasted no time scoring seven times in the first inning on their way to an 11-1 win in five innings.

Post 1 and Post 15 will now meet in a winner takes all game Thursday night at 6 p.m. once again at the I-470 complex. Good news for both teams by qualifying for the area championship they will advance to next week’s state tournament in Charleston.