WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 claimed the area one championship with a 13-10 victory over Parkersburg Post 15, 13-10 Thursday night at the I-470 complex.

Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth Quinn Jamison knocked in a pair to put Wheeling up 9-7. They would add on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Post 1 improves to 29-6 with the win.

Both Wheeling and Parkersburg advance to next week’s state tournament in Charleston.