WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One finally got to play in the 33rd annual Beast of the East tournament and they opened with a 3-0 win over the Capital City Cardinals.

Erik Cover pitched five innings allowing just one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts.

James Salvatori had an rbi double.