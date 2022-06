WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 won their sixth straight Wednesday 11-10 over Jefferson County Post 33.

Trailing 10-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning Wheeling loaded the bases with a pair of hits and hit batter.

Dylan Gongola slammed a bases clearing double to right center for the win.

Post 1 now stands at 6-1 on the season.